Wicked winter storm coming to town: Here's when and where to expect it
Residents are encouraged to reconsider any holiday travel plans as a significant winter storm moves into central Ontario this week with blizzard conditions, flash freezing, and rapidly plunging temperatures.
Environment Canada says the multi-day weather event will begin with rain or snow late Thursday before shifting to rain in many areas by early Friday when temperatures are anticipated to drop, resulting in a potential flash freeze for some areas.
The national weather agency says damaging winds and heavy snow will likely accompany the frigid temperatures, noting a likelihood of "extensive" power outages.
Areas expected to be impacted include Simcoe County, Grey Bruce, Muskoka, Haliburton, Parry Sound and surrounding areas.
"Blizzard conditions are possible late Friday into the weekend for areas downwind of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay," Environment Canada stated on its website.
Temperatures on Friday night into the holiday weekend are forecast to be "the coldest of the season to date."
"While there is high confidence in a high-impact winter storm, the details regarding wind speeds, precipitation types and amounts remain highly uncertain at this time," the agency noted.
