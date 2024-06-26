BARRIE
Barrie

    • $600K worth of stolen goods retrieved during Huron-Perth bust

    A trailer and camper are two of the items retrieved during a search warrant Tue., June 18, 2024. (Submitted: OPP) A trailer and camper are two of the items retrieved during a search warrant Tue., June 18, 2024. (Submitted: OPP)
    Share

    A man was arrested after the retrieval of dozens of pieces of equipment, trucks and trailers worth $600,000 in his possession.

    The property that had been stolen from multiple jurisdictions was recovered during the search warrants.

    Stolen from:

    • Perth County was: a New Holland Skid Steer, Somero concrete laser leveling screed, Pace enclosed trailer, Skidoo MXZ snowmobile, and various tools.
    • Bruce County was a Can-Am four-wheeler.
    • Huron was a Ford F150, Ford 450, Bobcat stand-on mini loader, and a Tow Tec enclosed trailer.
    • Oxford County was a Rockwood Mini Lite travel trailer.
    • Middlesex was a GMC Duramax truck.

    Additionally, a dual-axle dump trailer, an enclosed dual-axle trailer, a flatbed dual-axle trailer, two generators, a shotgun and an SKS rifle, along with ammunition and two modified magazines, were recovered.

    The total estimated value of the recovered stolen property is approximately $600,000.

    In Perth County, the 32-year-old Grey Highlands man was charged with multiple counts of property obtained by crime over $5,000, operation while prohibited, and fraudulent concealment.

    In Grey County, he was charged with four counts of possessing firearms and careless storage, as well as 12 counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and three counts of altering/removing/destroying vehicle identification numbers.

    The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing and the investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone who may have rented equipment from Dark Diamond Construction or who may have information that can assist with this investigation is encouraged to contact the Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 , call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Things a pediatrician would never let their child do

    As summer begins for most children around Canada, CTV News spoke with a number of pediatric health professionals about the best practices for raising kids, and how the profession has evolved since the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News