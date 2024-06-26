$600K worth of stolen goods retrieved during Huron-Perth bust

A man was arrested after the retrieval of dozens of pieces of equipment, trucks and trailers worth $600,000 in his possession.

The property that had been stolen from multiple jurisdictions was recovered during the search warrants.

Stolen from:

Perth County was: a New Holland Skid Steer, Somero concrete laser leveling screed, Pace enclosed trailer, Skidoo MXZ snowmobile, and various tools.

Bruce County was a Can-Am four-wheeler.

Huron was a Ford F150, Ford 450, Bobcat stand-on mini loader, and a Tow Tec enclosed trailer.

Oxford County was a Rockwood Mini Lite travel trailer.

Middlesex was a GMC Duramax truck.

Additionally, a dual-axle dump trailer, an enclosed dual-axle trailer, a flatbed dual-axle trailer, two generators, a shotgun and an SKS rifle, along with ammunition and two modified magazines, were recovered.

The total estimated value of the recovered stolen property is approximately $600,000.

In Perth County, the 32-year-old Grey Highlands man was charged with multiple counts of property obtained by crime over $5,000, operation while prohibited, and fraudulent concealment.

In Grey County, he was charged with four counts of possessing firearms and careless storage, as well as 12 counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and three counts of altering/removing/destroying vehicle identification numbers.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have rented equipment from Dark Diamond Construction or who may have information that can assist with this investigation is encouraged to contact the Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 , call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.