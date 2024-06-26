Barrie city hall is serving up sport-grant funding

Whether it's cricket pitches, soccer nets or pickleball racquets, the city wants to help residents stay active.

To that end, city staff are accepting applications from eligible local organizations for the 2024 Recreation and Sport Community Grant, which provides funding to enhance access to recreation and sports opportunities in Barrie.

Organizations can apply for funding in two categories: programming to support new or innovative recreation and sport opportunities or capital improvement projects.

For either funding category, applicants must be an incorporated not-for-profit organization, a community association operating as a not-for-profit or a registered charitable organization.

For-profit enterprises may apply in collaboration with an eligible not-for-profit, provided they receive no direct financial benefit.

Since its inception in early 2022, the city has awarded over $530,000 in funding to advance new programs and infrastructure improvements that focus on the health and well-being of residents.

There is no set dollar amount limit on application requests. Applications will be accepted until Friday, July 12, and grants will be awarded in late July.

Interested organizations can learn more about the grant and apply via barrie.ca/CommunityGrant.

Additionally, the city invites applications from citizens who wish to be considered for appointment to the adjudication panel for evaluating the Recreation & Sport Community Grant applications. City council approved two community members to join the panel for a term ending December 31. Interested residents can apply by July 4 at 4:30 p.m.