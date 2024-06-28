City of Barrie investing $110 million into several road projects to improve traffic flow

It's hard to get anywhere in Barrie without running into road construction.

The City of Barrie is investing more than $110 million in road construction and infrastructure to improve traffic flow.

"In 2024, we're undertaking over 20 construction projects, as well as paving and repaving 20 kilometres of roadway," stated Mayor Alex Nuttall.

Several road projects are either happening, starting soon, or being completed, including expanding Bayview Drive, the Bryne Drive south extension, and upgrades to Duckworth and Grove streets.

Other projects include the massive overhaul of Essa Road and Highway 400, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The work underway along Sunnidale Road between Wellington Street and Shirley Avenue should be done by the end of the year. Sunnidale remains closed through the area for the bridge replacement project.

Construction along McKay Road West and Veteran's Drive that included curbs, sidewalks, a cycle track, street lighting, traffic signals, landscaping, and stormwater management infrastructure, will be completed and reopened to traffic next week.

Starting this summer, the Sophia Creek project will help reduce flooding in the downtown area. It will involve lane and pedestrian path closure during construction. This project is anticipated to wrap up by next spring.

Crews will also tackle what the City says is a record number of road resurfacing projects this year to "prevent deterioration and costly repairs."

"Once complete, these major investments will ensure our city will continue to thrive," the mayor added.