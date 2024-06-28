Barrie's Canada Day long weekend city services

Check out the list of Barrie services that will be affected on the Canada Day holiday – Monday, July 1:

Curbside Collection: The waste collection schedule will not change on Monday; curbside collection will occur as regularly scheduled. Look up Curbside Collection for more information on curbside collection services and your collection schedule.

Barrie Transit: Barrie Transit will run on a Sunday service schedule on Monday. Additional trips departing the downtown terminal at approximately 10:30 p.m. have been added to take people home after the fireworks show.

Recreation/Community centres will be closed on Monday

City Hall will be closed on Monday.

Parking: Downtown parking (on-street and lots) is free on statutory holidays, including Monday. A digital waterfront permit is required to park for free at specific waterfront areas.

Fireworks reminder: Residents are permitted to use fireworks on the Canada Day holiday. Fireworks are permitted only until 11 p.m. on the day of the celebration, per the Noise Bylaw. Please review fireworks safety reminders.

