BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie's Canada Day long weekend city services

    People packed Dunlop Street to take part in Canada Day festivities in this undated file image. (Christian D'Avino/CTV News). People packed Dunlop Street to take part in Canada Day festivities in this undated file image. (Christian D'Avino/CTV News).
    Share

    Check out the list of Barrie services that will be affected on the Canada Day holiday – Monday, July 1:

    Curbside Collection: The waste collection schedule will not change on Monday; curbside collection will occur as regularly scheduled. Look up Curbside Collection for more information on curbside collection services and your collection schedule.

    Barrie Transit: Barrie Transit will run on a Sunday service schedule on Monday. Additional trips departing the downtown terminal at approximately 10:30 p.m. have been added to take people home after the fireworks show.

    Recreation/Community centres will be closed on Monday

    City Hall will be closed on Monday.

    Parking: Downtown parking (on-street and lots) is free on statutory holidays, including Monday. A digital waterfront permit is required to park for free at specific waterfront areas. 

    Fireworks reminder: Residents are permitted to use fireworks on the Canada Day holiday. Fireworks are permitted only until 11 p.m. on the day of the celebration, per the Noise Bylaw. Please review fireworks safety reminders.

    Click Canada Day for events and city fireworks show information.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News