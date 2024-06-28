Bracebridge cracks down on unpermitted signage to 'keep town clean'

The Town of Bracebridge has removed 150 signs from trees, poles, and areas that don't meet bylaw requirements, citing a need to keep the community clean.

"Residents and businesses are reminded to follow the provisions outlined in the Sign Bylaw before purchasing or posting any signs to ensure compliance and public safety," the Town stated in a release on Thursday.

The Town says the regulations aim to maintain clear sightlines for pedestrians and motorists, reduce sign pollution, and ensure fairness among sign permit holders.

Removing non-compliant signs also reduces clutter and debris from gathering on sidewalks and roads, which can hamper roadside maintenance and mowing, the Town added.

But not everyone is happy about the Town's initiative.

One Bracebridge resident with a 'Save South Muskoka Hospital' sign on his property is particularly upset.

"This hospital is in trouble due to politics and poor management. If there still is a sign at the end of your driveway, they will remove it," Steve Smith wrote in an email to CTV News. "My wife and I are going to be sitting at the end of our driveway to make sure the 'sign police' don't take our two signs down."

The Town said most signs require permits as outlined in the bylaw.