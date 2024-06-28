BARRIE
Barrie

    • Bracebridge cracks down on unpermitted signage to 'keep town clean'

    A Save South Muskoka Hospital sign is placed at the end of a property in Bracebridge, Ont. (Courtesy: Steve Smith) A Save South Muskoka Hospital sign is placed at the end of a property in Bracebridge, Ont. (Courtesy: Steve Smith)
    Share

    The Town of Bracebridge has removed 150 signs from trees, poles, and areas that don't meet bylaw requirements, citing a need to keep the community clean.

    "Residents and businesses are reminded to follow the provisions outlined in the Sign Bylaw before purchasing or posting any signs to ensure compliance and public safety," the Town stated in a release on Thursday.

    The Town says the regulations aim to maintain clear sightlines for pedestrians and motorists, reduce sign pollution, and ensure fairness among sign permit holders.

    Removing non-compliant signs also reduces clutter and debris from gathering on sidewalks and roads, which can hamper roadside maintenance and mowing, the Town added.

    But not everyone is happy about the Town's initiative.

    One Bracebridge resident with a 'Save South Muskoka Hospital' sign on his property is particularly upset.

    "This hospital is in trouble due to politics and poor management. If there still is a sign at the end of your driveway, they will remove it," Steve Smith wrote in an email to CTV News. "My wife and I are going to be sitting at the end of our driveway to make sure the 'sign police' don't take our two signs down."

    The Town said most signs require permits as outlined in the bylaw.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Russia to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drones over Black Sea

    Russia's defence minister ordered officials to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drone flights over the Black Sea, the ministry said Friday, in an apparent warning that Moscow may take forceful action to ward off the American reconnaissance aircraft.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News