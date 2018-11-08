Featured
Serious crash on CR 92 in Elmvale
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, November 8, 2018 7:59PM EST
Several emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash on County Road 92 between County Road 27 and County Road 29 in Elmvale.
Early reports suggest two vehicles collided.
Multiple ambulances are heading to the scene.
More to come as details become available.
ROAD CLOSURE: County Rd 92 between County Rd 27 & County Rd 29 #Elmvale. #OPP, @SpringwaterFIRE and @simcoecountyPS on scene. Reopening time unknown. ^aw pic.twitter.com/RkIw9FGYiM— OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) November 9, 2018