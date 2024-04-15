Series of vehicle thefts under investigation in South Simcoe

Police in South Simcoe are investigating a rash of vehicle thefts, and one attempted theft over the weekend.

According to the authorities, the series of thefts started Friday when a 2022 Ford F150 was taken from a home on Sloan Circle in Innisfil.

A 2022 Dodge Durango was reported stolen next from Tigertail Crescent in Bradford. Officers found it crashed into a ditch off Highway 9 in the York Region.

A Bradford resident managed to block his vehicle from being stolen when thieves came to his Waterton Way home around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the vehicle owner stored the keys in a Faraday box, preventing thieves from hijacking the key signal and transferring it to a portable device, which would have allowed the suspects to quickly gain access to the vehicle and take off.

"Frustrated, the would-be thieves abandoned their efforts and departed the scene empty-handed in a black sedan," South Simcoe police said of the attempted theft.

However, on Saturday, police said a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder "vanished" from the Highway 88 and Highway 400 commuter lot in Bradford.

On the same day, a 2013 Honda Civic was stolen from a home on the 5th Sideroad in Innisfil.

"South Simcoe police urges all residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to safeguard their vehicles against theft. Measures such as utilizing Faraday boxes and investing in additional security systems can greatly reduce the risk of falling victim to such crimes."