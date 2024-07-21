OPP rescue nine from Papoose Bay after boat sinks

OPP and the Canadian Coast Guard were kept busy on Sunday in Central Ontario as teams rescued multiple people from a sinking boat in Gerogian Bay.

OPP said that they found all nine boaters wearing life jackets when they arrived, which kept them safe as they waited.

"These people recognized there was an emergency, they had their life jackets on already, they were ready to abandon the vessel and wait in the water for rescue vessels to arrive," said Const. Kris Beatty, with the OPP marine unit.

Police say the vessel sank due to mechanical issues, and no injuries were reported.