Two youths have now been arrested in connection with a targeted shooting in Orangeville.

The second suspect surrendered to Orangeville police on Wednesday morning. Their identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused has been charged with attempt to commit murder using a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

“We have now arrested the two individuals responsible for this very serious incident. Our investigative team has done a terrific job bringing them before the court,” said police chief Wayne Kalinski in a statement.

Investigators arrested their first suspect on Friday. They face the same charges. The youth was released on bail under strict conditions.

Both arrests stem from a shooting that took place on Orange Mill Court on Nov. 27. A man in his 50s was shot several times while he was in his vehicle.

He was hospitalized with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

The youth arrested on Wednesday still needs to appear in court for a bail hearing.