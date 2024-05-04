Annual ComiCon event returns to Barrie

The annual ComiCon event returned to Barrie on Saturday.

The comic book-themed convention is a fan-focused expo providing people the chance to gather and meet other creators and comic-book lovers.

The event will feature comic-book vendors, comic-related toys, jewellery and anime, and prints.

The event will also feature comic book and anime authors, who will sign their most recent copies.

Vendors will also be purchasing comic books, with visitors asked to bring any unwanted comics to trade or sell.

Cosplay is also encouraged for those attending.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Barrie Curling Club.