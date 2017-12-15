

Police have made an arrest in connection with a targeted shooting in an Orangeville neighbourhood.

Investigators made the arrest at an Orangeville home on Friday. The accused still needs to appear in court.

Police haven’t released the identity of the suspect or what they will be charged with. That information is expected to be released on Monday.

A man in his 50s was shot several times in his vehicle on Orange Mill Court on Nov. 27. He was found slumped over his steering wheel with the horn honking.

One additional person is also being sought.