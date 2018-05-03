

CTV Barrie





Police have made a second arrest in connection with the 1991 disappearances and deaths of two men in Barrie.

The OPP says they arrested 52-year-old David Glenn Bond of Keswick on Wednesday. He’s been charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to murder.

Last month, Barrie police and the OPP announced the arrest of 49-year-old Michael Guido Gerald Claes of Elmvale.

Claes was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of 21-year-old Grant Ayerst and 36-year-old Norman Whalley.

Ayerst and Whalley are believed to have gone missing in the Barrie area in 1991. Police have said the pair arrived from British Columbia to “carry out an illicit drug transaction.”

Their bodies have never been found.

The pair’s disappearance was highlighted in a social media campaign called Simcoe County Case Files.

The allegations against Claes and Bond remain before the court.