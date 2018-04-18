

CTV Barrie





Police have laid first-degree murder charges more than 26 years after two men went missing in Barrie.

During a news conference on Wednesday morning, Barrie police and the OPP announced the arrest of 49-year- old Michael Guido Gerald Claes of Elmvale.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Grant Ayerst and Norman Whalley.

Claes appeared in court on Monday.

"Our collaborative approach has produced a result that offers an opportunity for these grieving families to try to move forward having lived with their respective tragic losses for so long. And we have the viewing public to thank in part for their response to this new approach,” said Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood.

Ayerst was 21 and Whalley was 36 when they went missing in 1991. The pair’s disappearance was highlighted in a social media campaign called Simcoe County Case Files.

During the campaign, police said Ayerst and Norman Whalley arrived in Ontario from British Columbia in September 1991 to “carry out an illicit drug transaction.”

Both men were last seen alive at a hotel in Toronto, but were believed to have gone missing in Barrie.

Police say they haven't been able to find their bodies.