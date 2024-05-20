BARRIE
    • Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Simcoe Muskoka

    A look as a storm approaches Barrie on Tuesday August 12, 2014. (Courtesy: Rosemary Gillan) A look as a storm approaches Barrie on Tuesday August 12, 2014. (Courtesy: Rosemary Gillan)
    The weather warning for severe thunderstorms has been lifted in Simcoe Muskoka.

    Environment Canada meteorologists were monitoring an area of severe thunderstorms which were expected to create strong wind gusts and nickel-to-toonie-size hail.

    Two severe thunderstorms were reported within Simcoe Muskoka; the first severe thunderstorm was situated near Oro and moving east at a speed of 45 km/h, while the second severe thunderstorm was located 5 kilometres southwest of Cookstown and moving eastward at 35 km/h.

    These storms were expected to bring hazardous nickel-sized hail and 90 km/h wind gusts, potentially impacting areas such as Barrie, Innisfil, Little Lake, Oro, Kempenfelt Bay, Hawkestone, Georgina Island, Bradford, Cookstown, Keswick, Deerhurst, Gilford, and Maple Hill.

    Environment Canada says all warnings have now ended.

     

