BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police suspended the search for a swimmer who allegedly failed to resurface from the water of Georgian Bay Sunday.

Police, fire crews, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre out of Trenton were called to the Georgian Drive area of Tiny Township around 8 p.m.

Police said a caller reported seeing someone going into the water and not coming back out.

The search continued until dark. It was later called off due to a lack of visibility.

OPP told CTV News they could not find evidence of a missing swimmer and suspended the formal search.

Police will continue to monitor the situation.