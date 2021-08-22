Advertisement
Emergency Crews search for missing person in Georgian Bay
Published Sunday, August 22, 2021 10:24PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, August 22, 2021 10:25PM EDT
Emergency crews search for missing person (Dave Sullivan / CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A search is underway in Tiny Township after a person went missing while swimming in Georgian Bay on Sunday evening.
OPP officers and several fire crews could be seen searching the water near the area of Georgian Drive.
According to paramedics, the search began just before 8 p.m. after receiving reports that one person did not resurface from the water.
Paramedics say the search is ongoing and there are no details at this time on the missing individual.
