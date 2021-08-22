BARRIE, ONT. -- A search is underway in Tiny Township after a person went missing while swimming in Georgian Bay on Sunday evening.

OPP officers and several fire crews could be seen searching the water near the area of Georgian Drive.

According to paramedics, the search began just before 8 p.m. after receiving reports that one person did not resurface from the water.

Paramedics say the search is ongoing and there are no details at this time on the missing individual.