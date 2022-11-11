SCDSB showcases new turf field ahead of high school football championships
The Simcoe County District School Board showcased their first artificial turf field on Friday for the high school football district championships.
"This facility is amazing. Simcoe County has been dying for a facility like this," said SCAA football convenor Keith Jackson.
Following the City of Orillia and Georgian College, the field at Maple Ridge Secondary School is the third of its kind in the county.
"When the opportunity came along with a new build such as this, we thought it was something that could really add to the experience for students and athletes," said SCDSB Director of Education John Dance.
As more artificial grass surfaces pop up across Ontario, local outdoor sports facilities were becoming less attractive.
Upgrades like this one open the door to hosting more significant provincial events.
"I think we're maybe a little behind the curve. It's something that Simcoe County definitely needed. I think the opportunity just happened to be with the new school. Trying to retrofit some of the older facilities just wouldn't be feasible," said Jackson.
Questions have arisen as to why the state-of-the-art field would go to a school that doesn't even have a football team. However, to the school board, it's being viewed as a regional asset.
"This school was designed from the outset to have this track and field. So, any school that starts with programs comes along as the school develops. We anticipate that taking place at some point," said Dance.
"It's an exciting opportunity for the athletes who would be used to playing on muddy fields at this time of year. Today a team from Collingwood could be seen rushing to the field to test it out."
"The boys were excited. Obviously, we wanted the game to be at home, but when we heard it was a turf field, we couldn't wait to come here," said Simon Ruzylo of Collingwood Collegiate Institute.
The new Maple Ridge school cost roughly $40 million to build. Five million of which went towards this new field and track. Something the school board considers a long-term investment.
"Sustainability is part of this because of the fact that we need to have something. Our fields take a beating in the fall, for example, and this field will stand up," said Dance.
"This is the first of many events here. The field itself is lined for rugby, soccer, and any sport we have. This is going to be a championship field for sure," added Jackson.
Dance says the school board will be looking to add more turf surfaces in future builds around the region, but nothing is confirmed.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Seattle cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious pimp
A young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp -- including jumping out a third-story window -- before being rescued by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man, prosecutors in Seattle said.
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
RSV treatment: What is palivizumab and are scientists close to creating a vaccine?
Children across the country are fighting a respiratory illness that has no vaccine — yet. CTVNews.ca brings you what we know about current, and potential future, treatments for RSV.
Kevin Conroy, a defining voice of Batman, dies at 66
Kevin Conroy, the prolific voice actor whose gravely delivery on 'Batman: The Animated Series' was for many Batman fans the definitive sound of the Caped Crusader, has died at 66.
Youth hockey doctor charged in multiple sex assault cases
A doctor who police say has spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota has been charged after patients in the Detroit area accused him of sexual assault.
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
Gallagher, watermelon smashing comedian, dies at 76 in California
Gallagher, the long-haired, smash-'em-up comedian who left a trail of laughter, anger and shattered watermelons over a decadeslong career, has died at age 76.
Ukraine's ambassador thanks Canadians for support, as demonstrated in Nanos poll
Ukraine's ambassador to Canada thanked Canadians for supporting the country in the nine months since Russia invaded.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers gather to mark Remembrance Day, honour veterans
Thousands of Maritimers gathered at ceremonies across the region Friday to mark Remembrance Day and honour the veterans who have fought for our country.
-
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
-
Medal mystery: Moncton man finds First World War medal in empty lot
Stephen Kellar made the discovery of a lifetime on Saturday -- and then gave it away. He eventually found out it was the Silver Memorial Cross from the youngest New Brunswick soldier killed during active duty in the First World War.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least three injured in shooting near Laval college, school in lockdown
At least three people were injured and sent to hospital after a shooting near the College Montmorency in Laval, police say. Police have set up a perimeter around the school, which is in a lockdown as officers search for a suspect.
-
Man, 19, facing charges after lockdown at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. college
Police say a 19-year-old man is facing charges after he was arrested Friday wearing a bulletproof vest at a junior college south of Montreal. The CEGEP de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu quickly went into lockdown after police received a 911 call for a man behaving in a "suspicious" way around 9 a.m., sending some students into a panic and heavily armed officers securing a perimeter around the facility.
-
IN PICTURES: Remembrance Day ceremony marked in Montreal
Montrealers gathered at Place du Canada Friday for the first in-person Remembrance Day ceremony in two years.
Ottawa
-
Trip to Buffalo Bills game turns into nightmare after bus impounded
It was supposed to be a fun-filled excursion for a group of football fans to see a Buffalo Bills home game. Instead, it turned into a disaster-filled trip that saw their bus impounded in the U.S.
-
Stories from Ottawa's Remembrance Day ceremony
For many of the thousands gathered around the National War Memorial Friday, being there for the country's largest Remembrance Day ceremony was personal.
-
RSV treatment: What is palivizumab and are scientists close to creating a vaccine?
Children across the country are fighting a respiratory illness that has no vaccine — yet. CTVNews.ca brings you what we know about current, and potential future, treatments for RSV.
Toronto
-
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
-
SickKids to limit surgeries in attempt to preserve critical care capacity
The Hospital for Sick Children says that it will be putting some surgical procedures on hold in an attempt to 'preserve critical care capacity' amid a significant rise in patient volumes.
-
'I have to raise my voice:' Father seeking answers after non-verbal son with autism was Tasered by Peel Police
Majd Darwich moved his family from Syria to Canada in 2016, hoping to find a safe place for his son, who is autistic and non-verbal. But he is now contemplating leaving after his son was Tasered during an interaction with Peel Regional Police a week ago.
Kitchener
-
'Shock, happiness, bewilderment': Guelph man to return home after being detained in the Dominican Republic since April
Twelve Canadians, including a Guelph pilot, have been detained in the Dominican Republic since April. They've now been told they're going home.
-
Thousands mark Remembrance Day across Waterloo region and Guelph
Crowds gathered across Waterloo region and Guelph Friday to pay their respects to those who have fought and died for Canada.
-
Waterloo regional councillors vote to give themselves benefits for life
Waterloo Regional Council voted this week to give themselves benefits for life and taxpayers will foot the bill.
London
-
Dash cam video captures car flipping over after rear-ending taxi in London, Ont.
No one was seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Byron Friday afternoon caused one vehicle to flip onto its roof — and the moment of impact was captured on dash cam video.
-
London, Ont. honours veterans past and present in Remembrance Day ceremony
For the first time in three years, London’s Remembrance Day ceremony was open to the public without COVID-19 restrictions. On Friday, the Remembrance Day ceremony was held at the London Cenotaph in Victoria Park, and thousands made their way downtown to pay tribute to those who served and continue to serve our country.
-
Western University students concerned over possible walkout by their professors
Some students at Western University are expressing concern about a possible disruption to their school year. The concerns come as talks come down to the wire between the faculty association and the institution, with faculty being poised to strike Tuesday if a deal is not reached before then.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury company sells wildflower seeds that help with mine reclamation efforts
A Sudbury business is growing and distributing perennial wildflower seeds for companies looking for ways to re-green mining sites as part of remediation efforts.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held across the north
Here is a look at Remembrance Day activities around the north and how to watch the ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
-
Rain or shine, Timmins pays respects to fallen soldiers during Remembrance Day ceremony
Dozens braved the cold and rain in Timmins on Friday to pay their respects to those who gave their lives for Canada.
Windsor
-
'I feel their pain and I want to show the world': Afghan woman in Windsor uses art to portray life back home
When Kobra Safi came to Canada six weeks ago, she was alone, depressed and suffering from the trauma she left behind in Afghanistan.
-
'Today is about honouring the service of our veterans': Windsor marks Remembrance Day
Veterans, local leaders and members of the community have gathered downtown to take part in the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Windsor Cenotaph.
-
Dresden dog to celebrate special first birthday on Saturday
Wally is one of six dogs at Charlotte's Freedom Farm in Dresden, Ont. with physical challenges — he was born with deformed front legs. Wally has adapted well to prosthetics, and on Saturday will celebrate a very special milestone.
Calgary
-
Alberta's influenza hospitalizations almost triple as flu season intensifies
The number of Albertans with a severe case of influenza nearly tripled last week – and a large number of those impacted are under the age of 20.
-
Calgary photographer and 11 other Canadians held in Dominican Republic told they're heading home
It looks like a Calgary photographer held prisoner in the Dominican Republic for the past eight months is finally headed home.
-
Calgary woman charged with manslaughter in connection to body found in Mount Royal
A second suspect has been charged in connection with the summer death of Shawn McCormack.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon retains title of 'Canada’s largest indoor Remembrance Day service'
Thousands showed up to SaskTel Centre for the return of in-person Remembrance Day services Friday morning.
-
'Now I'm living in a peaceful country': Saskatoon Veterans commemorate Remembrance Day
Dozens of people paid their respects on Remembrance Day at the Nutana Legion in Saskatoon, where the live stream of the Sasktel Centre service was broadcast.
-
U of S celebrates 94th annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Memorial Gates
Roughly 100 people ventured out in the cold weather to celebrate Remembrance Day at the University of Saskatchewan's Memorial Gates.
Edmonton
-
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash west of Edmonton
A man died and another was flown to hospital Friday morning after two semi trucks collided on Highway 16 west of Evansburg, Alta.
-
31-year-old woman identified as victim of Oliver fatal shooting
Police have ruled the death of a woman who was found on Edmonton's Jasper Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds a homicide.
-
Alberta's influenza hospitalizations almost triple as flu season intensifies
The number of Albertans with a severe case of influenza nearly tripled last week – and a large number of those impacted are under the age of 20.
Vancouver
-
Lest we forget: Thousands gather for Vancouver Remembrance Day ceremony
Thousands gathered in downtown Vancouver Friday for the city's first public Remembrance Day ceremony since 2019, paying their respects to the Canadian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
-
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
-
Burnaby RCMP seek 'person of interest' after man allegedly exposed himself near school
Mounties in Burnaby are asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in an alleged indecent exposure incident near a school Thursday.