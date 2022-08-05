RVH loosens visitor restrictions
In keeping with other health centres across the province, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is further easing some of its visitor restrictions.
Effective Monday, Aug. 8, admitted patients are allowed one visitor per day, seven days a week for three hours. Previously visitors could only remain with a patient for one hour. Some exceptions apply.
"We all want COVID to be done and all restrictions lifted. However, we must continue our cautious, stepped approach to protect our patients and staff," said Gail Hunt, RVH president and CEO. "Although the situation seems positive for the moment, we are always keeping an eye on case numbers and hospitalizations, ready to amend our policies as required."
Visitors are no longer required to provide proof of vaccination. However, they will still be required to contact the patient care unit to schedule a visit no later than 6 a.m. on the day of the visit.
Visitors must wear a hospital-issued face mask at all times while inside the hospital, use hand sanitizer frequently throughout their visit, and abide by physical distancing and other COVID-19 precautions.
Visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Child and Youth Mental Health hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Workers, including students and contractors, must show vaccination proof or valid exemption.
