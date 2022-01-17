RVH battles multiple COVID-19 outbreaks, more than 5 dozen infected

More than five dozen individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) as the Barrie hospital battles outbreaks in four units.

An outbreak in an RVH-run unit at IOOF Seniors Home has grown, with 24 patients and 15 staff members testing positive.

On Monday, a release by the hospital noted four patients in the Transitional Care Unit, plus six staff members, had fallen ill with the virus.

The Cardiac Renal unit has seven patients and six staff members infected, and the In-centre Dialysis Clinic confirmed two patients and two staffers tested positive.

The release noted that infected patients are moved to a unit specializing in caring for COVID-19 patients.

" All other patients on the unit are isolated, on contact precautions, tested frequently and closely monitored for symptoms as well as caregivers tested and monitored closely," the release stated.

The hospital said an outbreak in a surgical unit that infected multiple patients and staff members has since been declared over.