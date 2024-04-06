BARRIE
Barrie

    • Royal Canadian Navy visits Collingwood for unique training operation

    Share

    The Royal Canadian Navy is in Collingwood this weekend for a unique training operation.

    Members of the Hamilton-based His Majesty's Canadian Ship (HMCS) Star are practicing simulated rescue situations alongside Collingwood firefighters and OPP to enhance their abilities to respond to emergencies.

    "If we don't train, we can't be prepared for real-life situations, so that's what we're doing here," said Lieutenant Commander Michael Di Berardo of the HMCS Star. "Sorting out the communication, making sure our boats are in working order, making sure our personnel are engaged and ready to fight and support."

    Around 100 first responders from the reserves, Collingwood firefighters, and Collingwood OPP officers participated.

    They practiced marine rescue operations such as responding to a person overboard, tending to a severely wounded victim, and transferring a victim from a marine transport to a ground transport.

    The Royal Canadian Navy could be called to respond to situations such as floods or ice storms.

    "[If] you can't access a house or property via land," explained Di Berardo, "we have to send a boat out to rescue people."

    Collingwood's Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Emo values collaborating with other first responders.

    "Anytime we can do training with another agency, especially the Royal Canadian Navy, I think it's very important for our first responders to participate," Emo said.

    The reserves will continue their weekend of training at Millennium Park on Sunday and will hold their next training session in two weeks in Windsor. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    • Sask. dancers take stage in Saskatoon

      Thousands of dancers from clubs representing all of Saskatchewan gathered at Prairieland Park on Saturday for the annual Maximum Elite Elevation Tour Dance Competition

    • Blades take series in five

      The Saskatoon Blades are on to the second round of the Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs after a 6-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders at SaskTel Centre on Friday.

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News