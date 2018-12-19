Gateway Casinos announced it is expanding in Innisfil at Georgian Downs with 26 table games, opening the door to a major boost in investment.

The final building permit got approval the day after Innisfil’s new town council was sworn in, and construction has been underway ever since.

“This is probably the most exciting thing we’ve had here in quite some time, since our last expansion in 2008,” says Gateway Casino’s general manager Tim O’Doherty.

The new tables will be ready for players March 1, bringing fresh gaming opportunities for players, along with 100 new jobs. Georgian Downs is currently a slots-only facility.

“Innisfil is open for business, and we will work hard to make sure that the procedures and red tape flow as freely and easily as possible in order to get people to invest in our community,” says Mayor Lynn Dollin.

Gateway Casino officials say the quick expansion was largely possible thanks to a decision to repurpose some old storage space.

And anyone traveling on Highway 400 will soon see change is coming with a new billboard on the building.

Gateway Casinos took over operations of Georgian Downs in July, along with Rama and a future site in Wasaga Beach.