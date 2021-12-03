Recharge with Barrie’s Sunnidale Tree Walk

Slip-on your hiking boots and emerge yourself in the Sunnidale Tree Walk hosted by the City of Barrie’s Urban Forestry Unit.

The interactive, guided tour allows visitors to embrace themselves with Eastern white pine, green ash, and red pine trees.

According to the Urban Forestry department, several Indigenous people resided on the land in the middle of the 17th century. The Wendat Nation are just a few of the people to live on the land.

The guided tour will give hikers a taste of natural life by helping locals identify tree species and understand the importance of wildlife.

You can find a tree identification guide through the City of Barrie website.