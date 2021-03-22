BARRIE, ONT. -- The victim of a deadly plane crash on Lake Simcoe last week has been identified as a Ramara resident.

Police say 65-year-old James Wares was the pilot and lone occupant on the ultralight when it collided with the ice on the lake in Ramara Township near Lagoon City.

Investigators collected parts of the wreckage for analysis to determine what caused the small aircraft to plunge out of the sky.

Transportation Safety Board investigators said the plane was in a steep nose-down state that resulted in a "substantial fire" upon impact.

Police ask anyone with information who hasn't already spoken with them to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

"We are looking to speak with anybody that did see the crash or did see the plane just prior to the incident," said OPP Const. Ted Dongelmans.