Ramara man facing impaired driving charges
Published Saturday, June 12, 2021 11:00AM EDT
OPP have charged one male from Ramara with impaired driving charges connected to an incident on June 11, 2021(FILE)
BARRIE, ONT. -- One man from Ramara is facing impaired driving charges.
According to police, officers were alerted about a male who was about to drive from a home in Brechin. Police say they located the vehicle and spoke with the driver a short time later.
A 64-year-old man was arrested and is facing alcohol impairment charges and charges for having a blood alcohol concentration over 80.
The man was released. He's expected to appear in court in Orillia on July 6.
