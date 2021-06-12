BARRIE, ONT. -- One man from Ramara is facing impaired driving charges.

According to police, officers were alerted about a male who was about to drive from a home in Brechin. Police say they located the vehicle and spoke with the driver a short time later.

A 64-year-old man was arrested and is facing alcohol impairment charges and charges for having a blood alcohol concentration over 80.

The man was released. He's expected to appear in court in Orillia on July 6.