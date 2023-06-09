Rain brings relief to air quality, but is it enough?

The rain that moved into the region Friday morning is welcome relief for many after days of high air pollution warnings.

Environment Canada issued a special statement earlier this week regarding wildfire smoke creating poor air quality and prompting health concerns, especially for the more vulnerable.

The national weather agency has since ended the special weather statement for southern Ontario.

The wet weather Friday is welcomed by fire officials as well after days of warnings about tinder-dry conditions capable of sparking out-of-control fires.

Despite the rain, most of Simcoe County and the entire District of Muskoka remain under a total fire ban.

"You need a nice steady flow of rain to help penetrate that earth and create that moisture as well to allow the material to grow back and become lush and green again," said Oro-Medonte Deputy Fire Chief Melanie Brown.

Officials remind residents to remain cautious, adding that even things like glass bottles can ignite material in extremely dry conditions.

The rain Friday is short-lived, ending by late morning, with sun and clouds in the forecast for the remainder of the day.

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers on Sunday and Monday.