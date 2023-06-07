Total fire ban issued for several areas in Simcoe County

Multiple municipalities across Simcoe County are under fire bans amid tinder-dry conditions igniting concerns about the potential dangers of out-of-control fires.

Open-air burning is prohibited in several areas due to the warm, dry weather.

The ban includes the use of fireworks and applies to cooking fires, campfires, brush burns, and other types of outdoor burning.

Residents found not complying with the fire ban could face hefty fines.

In Springwater Township, anyone caught violating the fire ban could be fined a minimum of $700.

Officials note the risk of fire is "very serious," adding new fires will start easily in the dry conditions and spread rapidly.

Midland and Penetanguishene Fire Chief Richard Renaud noted both community's fire danger ratings had been upgraded to extreme on Tuesday.

"In the interest of public safety and the protection of property and the environment, no open-air burning is permitted for any reason until the fire bans are lifted and danger ratings return to moderate," the fire chief stated.

A total fire ban was issued last week for all of Muskoka.

Municipalities currently under a total fire ban include:

Bradford West Gwillimbury

Adjala-Tosorontio

Innisfil

Springwater Township

Essa Township

New Tecumseth

Tay Township

Midland

Penetanguishene

Ramara

Tiny Township

Residents are urged to check online with their municipality or fire department whether they are under a fire ban.