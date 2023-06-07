Smell smoke? Wildfires ignite high air pollution levels in Simcoe County, Muskoka

Concerns mount over air quality as haze hovers over the region from wildfires across the province and Quebec.

Environment Canada's Senior Climatologist David Phillips warned the smokey situation is unhealthy. "And it will linger for as long as the weather stays stale."

Environment Canada's special air quality statement remains in effect, and will persist into the weekend, as high levels of air pollution developed in the region due to forest fire smoke.

"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health, even at low concentrations," the national weather agency stated. "Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce exposure to smoke."

It recommends stopping outdoor activities and remaining indoors with the windows closed "if the temperature in your home is comfortable."

People with lung disease, like asthma, older adults, children, pregnant women, and those working outdoors are at a higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

Barrie fire officials said its call centre had been fielding an increase in calls, primarily due to the smell of smoke.

Fire officials say it's unusual for this level of smoke for this length of time, which can vary in intensity in certain areas at different times.

They advise residents that structure or vehicle fires usually create dark smoke and flames and to consider what they are smelling may be from the forest fires before calling in an emergency.