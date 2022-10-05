Radar gun nets stunt driver

Travelling 51 km/hr over the speed limit netted one driver stunt driving charges.

Provincial police clocked a driver traveling 131 km/hr in a County Road 27 and Beaver Lane neighbourhood at 1:26 a.m. Sunday.

Police pulled over the 25-year-old Elmvale resident and brought him to the police station where they handed him impaired and stunt driving tickets.

The accused was released and is set to appear on Nov. 1, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood. The involved vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the driver was issued a 90-day driver's licence suspension.