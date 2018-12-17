

CTV Barrie





Bracebridge police allegedly seized ‘purple heroin,’ along with cocaine and cash in Bracebridge on Saturday.

Police say a 26-year-old Etobicoke man is facing several charges following a traffic stop that resulted in his arrest after officers alleged the man was in possession of drugs for the purposes of trafficking.

Police followed up by searching the man’s hotel room and found a total value of $26-thousand in drugs and cash.

The accused appeared in a Newmarket court for a bail hearing