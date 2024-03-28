Province invests in Wasaga Beach medical clinic to support expanding services

The Ontario government awarded nearly $880,000 to the South Georgian Bay Ontario Health Team, with a portion of that going to a medical clinic in Wasaga Beach.

"This investment will provide 3,400 people, who are currently considered unattached patients, with access to medical professionals," said Brian Saunderson, Simcoe-Grey MPP.

Wasaga Beach's Medical Centre and Walk-in Clinic at 160 Beck Street will add three new nurse practitioners with the funding.

The investment will also allow the clinic to introduce expanded services, including occupational therapy, physiotherapy, and social worker services.

"Specifically, the new funding will create a clinic within a clinic, leveraging the town's investment in creating a Wasaga Beach Medical Centre and After-Hours Clinic," a release issued Thursday stated.

The nurse-practitioner-led Beck Street medical clinic was donated by Dr. Joe Greyling last year and is fully equipped with six patient exam rooms.

The funding will also go to neighbouring communities including Collingwood, Clearview Township, and the Town of the Blue Mountains.

The $880,000 is part of a $110 million investment by the provincial government to support and expand primary health care teams across the province.