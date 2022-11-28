Province helping Barrie police target auto thefts
The provincial government is investing more than half a million dollars to help combat rising auto thefts in Barrie.
The Ford government is providing just over $500,000 to the Barrie Police Service to purchase new technology that will help tackle automotive thefts, amongst other crimes. The funding will be put towards acquiring Automated Licence Plate Recognition, a system that has cameras that automatically scan licence plates.
"This technology will help to keep both our streets and our hardworking police officers safe while ensuring that officers have the best information to do their jobs as quickly as possible," Doug Downey, MPP for Barrie – Springwater – Oro-Medonte, said in a news release.
The new technology will alert on-duty officers to stolen or expired plates and plates registered to suspended drivers.
It will also notify officers of missing and wanted persons and vehicles that have had AMBER alerts issued.
"I am confident that this tool will be a tremendous asset to our Barrie police services and will help them combat incidents of auto theft and enhance public safety," Andrea Khanjin, MPP for Barrie-Innisfil, said in a news release.
The funding is coming through a one-time grant.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is reversing a promise to enshrine human rights protections for the COVID-19 unvaccinated in law this fall.
How much water do you need to drink in a day? ‘Eight glasses a day’ rule a myth: study
You may have heard the oft-repeated advice to drink eight glasses of water a day, but according to a new study, the amount of water we need daily ranges wildly based on numerous factors.
'It has mentally and emotionally destroyed me': Former Vancouver Canucks coaching staffer files human rights complaint
Two months after being fired, a former member of the Vancouver Canucks coaching staff has filed a complaint with the BC Human Rights Tribunal against the hockey team over alleged discrimination.
Senior Air Force officers charged over 'inappropriate' fighter pilot nickname
The Royal Canadian Air Force says two senior officers have been charged for allegedly failing to stop a group of fighter pilots from assigning an inappropriate nickname to another member in June.
Caught on camera: B.C. police officer punches man during arrest after Offspring concert
An Abbotsford police officer was caught on camera punching a man twice in the face during the course of an arrest this weekend, prompting a review by the department and a provincial watchdog.
Parenting website reveals annual top 100 lists of baby names in Canada
If you are expecting a baby and are still trying to choose a name, these new top 100 lists might help you to find one.
Is Alberta's approach to addiction truly behind the declining number of drug-poisoning deaths?
While the Alberta government and federal Conservative party claim the province's recovery-oriented care model is the reason that fatal drug poisonings have decreased by almost 50 per cent over a year, the statistic doesn’t show the full picture, cumulative data analysis shows.
Government can't solve housing issues alone, private sector must be involved: CMHC
A new report by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says government alone can't solve the country's housing affordability challenges.
Atlantic
-
'This shouldn’t have happened again': Renewed calls for immediate plan after another N.B. ER waiting room death
New Brunswick’s opposition parties say the provincial government isn’t being open about any immediate plans of reducing ER wait times.
-
Moncton, N.B. to open emergency shelter for unhoused people
The City of Moncton will be opening an emergency cold shelter for the city's homeless population next month.
-
Roadside delivery: Nova Scotia baby born in family car
A Nova Scotia family’s baby delivery story is sure to be shared for many years to come after their baby was born along the side of the road on the way to the hospital.
Montreal
-
Alleged Chinese spy in Quebec freed on bail ahead of trial
A former employee of Quebec's power utility who is charged with spying on behalf of China was granted bail Monday, after a judge said the accused was more likely than not to stay in Canada awaiting trial. Yuesheng Wang, 35, is the first person to be charged with economic espionage under Canada's Security of Information Act. He also faces three charges under the Criminal Code: fraudulently using a computer, fraudulently obtaining a trade secret and breach of trust.
-
Most French-speakers support right of anglophones to get important government services in English: poll
The majority of French-speaking Quebecers support the right for Quebec's anglophones to get important government services in English, according to a new poll.
-
PQ calling on other parties to support Conservatives, restore democratic balance
The Parti Québécois (PQ) has agreed to the three demands made by Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) leader Éric Duhaime, who is seeking access to the national assembly for his party.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Police Services Board cuts meeting short to end protest
The Ottawa Police Services Board abruptly ended its meeting Monday as public delegates held a protest demanding action on restoring hybrid meetings and freezing the police budget.
-
Ottawa city manager announces retirement just days before LRT report released
Ottawa city manager Steve Kanellakos has announced he is leaving his role, effective immediately.
-
New council, old problems: LRT the first order of business for new term
The new Ottawa city council is dealing with an old problem as it meets for the first time since being sworn in.
Toronto
-
Forensic company who helped police crack 1983 murders reveals how they did it
The company that helped the Toronto police crack a decades-old cold case is revealing more details about how they identified a suspect in the grisly murders of two Toronto women in 1983.
-
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
-
What we know so far about accused murderer Joseph George Sutherland
Nearly 40 years after Joseph George Sutherland allegedly killed two women in Toronto, the now 61-year-old has been arrested.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours on edge as homicide investigation continues near Brantford
Neighbours tell CTV News they’re shocked and saddened, and they never imagined a homicide would happen in their quiet farming community.
-
Waterloo Catholic school board trustees to discuss progress after police called to remove 4-year-old
An incident that sparked a flurry of controversy earlier this year is back in the spotlight.
-
Major street in Kitchener reopens after crash
Waterloo regional police have reopened access to a major Kitchener street Monday after a collision.
London
-
Special weather statement issued for Wednesday
A cold front will move into the London, Ont. area Wednesday, with rain and strong winds expected. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of winds gusting upward of 80 km/h Wednesday in London.
-
Charges laid following alleged shooting at east London, Ont. motel
A 'possible shooting' at an east London, Ont. motel on Friday has resulted in charges, with police arresting one man and issuing a warrant of arrest for a second, London police said Monday.
-
Trudeau accepts portrait of his father by London, Ont. artist
London artist Eric Drummond said he is honoured Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accepted a portrait of his late father, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau. The painting was presented to the prime minister by London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins, Ont., woman who had chiropractor treat her diabetes ends up in a coma
A professional health standards review committee is calling for a review of sanctions for a Timmins chiropractor whose patient ended up in a diabetic coma.
-
“It’s a cool experience’: North Bay students speak about space with astronaut currently orbiting Earth
Grade 8 students at West Ferris Secondary School had an out-of-this-world experience Monday morning speaking with an astronaut who is currently orbiting Earth on board the International Space Station (ISS).
-
What we know so far about accused murderer Joseph George Sutherland
Nearly 40 years after Joseph George Sutherland allegedly killed two women in Toronto, the now 61-year-old has been arrested.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate fatal shooting near daycare
Windsor police continue to investigate a shooting that claimed a 26-year-old man's life Monday evening.
-
$720K grant awarded to St. Clair College to tackle homelessness and school nutrition programs
School nutrition and youth homelessness are two issues that will be tackled through a $720,000 grant awarded to St. Clair College by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.
-
1616 Ouellette Avenue goes into 'Crisis Management' following evacuation
The president and CEO of Marda Management says her company is assessing the requirements of an aging apartment close to Windsor’s downtown.
Calgary
-
Critics say Smith is bullying businesses over COVID-19 policies
Premier Danielle Smith says she is glad to see many employers and businesses who are changing their protocols on vaccination but critics are suggesting these changes are being made because of "harassment and threats."
-
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is reversing a promise to enshrine human rights protections for the COVID-19 unvaccinated in law this fall.
-
Danielle Smith declines to give specifics on 'mistakes' referenced in Alberta address
Premier Danielle Smith said last week that she is "far from perfect" and can "make mistakes" – but has declined to give further details about what specifically she was referring to.
Saskatoon
-
Police asking for additional $760k in 2023 budget
The Saskatoon Police Service presented its 2023 budget to city council on Monday with a request of an additional $760,000.
-
Trudeau pledges more than $40M in funding for James Smith Cree Nation
Prime minister Justin Trudeau announced more than $40 million in funding for James Smith Cree Nation during a visit to the community on Monday.
-
'We’ve already had one too many people freeze to death in the city': Unhoused group wants extra funding from council
A recently-formed Saskatoon group is hoping their presentation to city council creates change for those who face a lack of housing in the city.
Edmonton
-
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is reversing a promise to enshrine human rights protections for the COVID-19 unvaccinated in law this fall.
-
Transit security, recreation, Valley Zoo investment among budget asks at Edmonton council hearing
City council hosted the first public hearing for community feedback on the next four-year budget Monday, with many asking for more transit security and investment in recreation.
-
Is Alberta's approach to addiction truly behind the declining number of drug-poisoning deaths?
While the Alberta government and federal Conservative party claim the province's recovery-oriented care model is the reason that fatal drug poisonings have decreased by almost 50 per cent over a year, the statistic doesn’t show the full picture, cumulative data analysis shows.
Vancouver
-
Caught on camera: B.C. police officer punches man during arrest after Offspring concert
An Abbotsford police officer was caught on camera punching a man twice in the face during the course of an arrest this weekend, prompting a review by the department and a provincial watchdog.
-
B.C. man honoured for saving friend's life using CPR
Alaster Osborne was honoured at his Squamish, B.C., woodshop Monday with an award for helping to save his business partner's life using CPR.
-
B.C. landlord loses bid to evict renter over $3K in unpaid utilities
A landlord's attempt to evict a renter from a home in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over thousands of dollars in unpaid utilities has been rejected due to vague wording in their tenancy agreement.