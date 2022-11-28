Province helping Barrie police target auto thefts

The provincial government is investing more than half a million dollars to help combat rising auto thefts in Barrie.

The Ford government is providing just over $500,000 to the Barrie Police Service to purchase new technology that will help tackle automotive thefts, amongst other crimes. The funding will be put towards acquiring Automated Licence Plate Recognition, a system that has cameras that automatically scan licence plates.

"This technology will help to keep both our streets and our hardworking police officers safe while ensuring that officers have the best information to do their jobs as quickly as possible," Doug Downey, MPP for Barrie – Springwater – Oro-Medonte, said in a news release.

The new technology will alert on-duty officers to stolen or expired plates and plates registered to suspended drivers.

It will also notify officers of missing and wanted persons and vehicles that have had AMBER alerts issued.

"I am confident that this tool will be a tremendous asset to our Barrie police services and will help them combat incidents of auto theft and enhance public safety," Andrea Khanjin, MPP for Barrie-Innisfil, said in a news release.

The funding is coming through a one-time grant.