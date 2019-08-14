

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police say an Owen Sound man interrupted a break-in at his property when he pulled into the driveway to see two men leaving the garage with stolen items.

Officers responded to the south side east property and quickly arrested one man while they say the other ran from police through a thick bush area.

A 57-year-old Meaford man faces break-and-enter and theft charges.

Police issued an arrest warrant for the second suspect, who they say will face the same charges.

Police say all the stolen items were recovered.