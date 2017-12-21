

Sean Grech , CTV Barrie





The Christmas countdown is on and for Barrie city councillor Rose Romita that means extra time in the kitchen preparing to feed the community on Christmas Day.

“It’s not just for the homeless, it’s for anybody that has nowhere to go,” said Romita.

For more than two decades Romita has hosted her community dinners on Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

More than 75 turkeys, 300 pounds of potatoes and carrots will be served to more than 300 people.

The former Central United Church is hosting the big feast for one last time. The building is slated to be transformed into some kind of residential space in the future.

“It may be the last one at Central United, but it will not be my last dinner,” said Romita.

Anyone is welcome to drop by on Monday between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.