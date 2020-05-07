TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford's message to cottagers in advance of the May long weekend is that "there will be plenty of long weekends to come."

Ford joined cottage country mayors on a call on Wednesday afternoon and said they are asking people to hold off on travelling to their regions.

A statement from Ford on Thursday doesn't explicitly advise cottagers not to visit their seasonal properties but states there will be many other opportunities to do so, and right now, health and safety is the province's focus.

"We are still battling a terrible virus, so we are asking seasonal residents travelling to their cottages to practice the same public health measures as usual, including no public gatherings, avoiding non-essential travel as much as possible, and continue to practice social distancing."

The premier said earlier this week that there was only so long he could "hold the big gates back" if people travelled only to their cottages, brought their own food and didn't go into town.

Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith says if seasonal residents insist on heading to their cottage, they need to follow public health guidelines.

"You should really be staying at your own property, bring your own supplies and interacting with as few people as possible."

Cottage country mayors and health officials have urged seasonal residents to stay home to avoid taxing the health systems in small towns and rural areas.

"Right now, we need to focus on doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of all Ontarians. We're all in this together and together we will beat COVID-19," said the premier.