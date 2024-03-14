BARRIE
Barrie

    • Premier Doug Ford to stop in Barrie, Ont., to make housing announcement

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to reporters at a news conference held on Aug. 9, 2019. (CTV News Toronto) Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to reporters at a news conference held on Aug. 9, 2019. (CTV News Toronto)
    Ontario Premier Doug Ford will stop in Barrie on Friday morning to make an announcement.

    Ford will be joined by Minister of Municipal Affairs Paul Calandra and Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall to provide an update on the City's progress toward its housing target.

    Earlier this year, the City said it was well on its way to reaching the province's target of 23,000 housing units by 2031.

    "We have invested in a robust infrastructure plan to support growth and the building of additional homes to help the province achieve their housing targets," Nuttall stated in a January 15 release.

    The City says 1,845 dwelling units were started between January 2023 and the end of February this year, and by the end of last year, it issued planning approvals for nearly 15,000 housing units.

    On Thursday, the Government of Canada supported the City's housing goals with over $25.6 million to fast-track developments and remove the bureaucratic red tape.

