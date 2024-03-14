Premier Doug Ford to stop in Barrie, Ont., to make housing announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will stop in Barrie on Friday morning to make an announcement.
Ford will be joined by Minister of Municipal Affairs Paul Calandra and Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall to provide an update on the City's progress toward its housing target.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Earlier this year, the City said it was well on its way to reaching the province's target of 23,000 housing units by 2031.
"We have invested in a robust infrastructure plan to support growth and the building of additional homes to help the province achieve their housing targets," Nuttall stated in a January 15 release.
The City says 1,845 dwelling units were started between January 2023 and the end of February this year, and by the end of last year, it issued planning approvals for nearly 15,000 housing units.
On Thursday, the Government of Canada supported the City's housing goals with over $25.6 million to fast-track developments and remove the bureaucratic red tape.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Homicide team investigating suspicious death near University of British Columbia
B.C.'s homicide team is investigating a suspicious death that happened near the University of British Columbia late Wednesday night.
'There are better ways:' Toronto police issue statement after officer tells residents to leave car keys near front door amid home invasions
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on preventing home invasions.
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
'It's going to be crazy:' Niagara Falls mayor says city preparing for up to 1 million visitors for solar eclipse
The mayor of Niagara Falls says the city expects to attract the biggest crowd in its history on April 8 when upwards of a million visitors show up to watch the full solar eclipse.
Canada reduces diplomatic footprint in Haiti citing 'volatile' environment
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, but so far has no plans to begin extracting citizens as unrest continues to grip the Caribbean nation.
Loblaw under fire for testing self-checkout receipt scanners at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
NHL and NHLPA reach a settlement on Blackhawks terminating Corey Perry's contract: sources
The NHL and NHL Players' Association have reached an undisclosed settlement to resolve Corey Perry's situation with the Chicago Blackhawks when they terminated his contract, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.
SpaceX's successful Starship launch 'great news for space travel,' expert says
The SpaceX Starship rocket was destroyed during its return to earth Thursday, but experts are still calling the third test flight a success.
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Former employees claim Kitchener, Ont. grocer hasn't paid them
Several people have come forward claiming they worked at Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market in Kitchener but haven’t been paid wages by the grocery company.
-
Loblaw under fire for testing self-checkout receipt scanners at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
-
'Wake up': Officials urge action after fatal Guelph, Ont. townhouse fire
There were no working smoke alarms in a Guelph, Ont. home where two women died. Officials are pleading with residents to check their units in hopes of preventing more fatalities.
London
-
One person in custody following heavy police presence in Exeter
Residents in Exeter saw an increased police presence as OPP officers dealt with an ‘active police investigation.’
-
Suspicious package prompts 'active investigation' in Woodstock
The Woodstock Police Service responded to the area of Vansittart Avenue and Lakeview Drive for reports of a suspicious package Thursday.
-
$629,000 in drugs seized in province-wide investigation
OPP have seized $629,000 worth of drugs and over $200,000 in cash through a large drug trafficking investigation that started in October 2023. On Feb. 28, search warrants were used to enter properties in London, the GTA and Thunder Bay.
Windsor
-
'No twisting and squeezing': An early start to tick season in late winter
Tick season in southwestern Ontario has started earlier than usual thanks to an unusually mild winter, according to naturalists and local health officials.
-
PM Trudeau visits Windsor touting anti-scab legislation, recent auto investments
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in Windsor Thursday to meet with local unionized workers, leaders, and seniors, and tout the Liberal’s federal anti-scab legislation, among other hot-button local issues.
-
Haitian-Windsorite details country’s heartbreaking tumble into turmoil
When Betty Sylvain was a teenager, she fled Haiti amid the unrest of the 80s and 90s. Now she watches from her home in Windsor as chaos once again befalls her home country.
Northern Ontario
-
City of Greater Sudbury worker killed in Highway 144 crash
The dump truck driver who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 on Wednesday worked for the City of Greater Sudbury, the union says.
-
One dead, one in custody after River Valley shooting, OPP says
A high police presence continues in the West Nipissing community of River Valley, located about 32 kilometres north of Markstay-Warren, following a fatal shooting Wednesday evening.
-
Air fryers catching on fire, glass breaking, handles melting prompt recall in Canada
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Missing non-verbal Manitoulin Island man with autism rescued
A non-verbal Manitoulin Island man with autism was reunited with his family after a large and frantic overnight search involving a police dog and helicopter in below-freezing weather.
-
Two from GTA charged, $400K in drugs seized in northern Ont. traffic stop
Two people from the GTA are facing dozens of charges after officers smelled cannabis during a traffic stop in northern Ontario, leading to the discovery of $400,000 in narcotics.
-
Northwestern Ont. police arrest southern Ont. drug dealers, seize handgun, cocaine, fentanyl
Two suspected drug dealers from southern Ontario along with a local resident have been charged by police in Thunder Bay after searching a residence and locating cash, cocaine, fentanyl and a handgun with ammo.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mass killing suspect makes brief court appearance
The suspect accused in the mass killing of six people, including four children, at a Barrhaven home last week, made a brief appearance in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday afternoon.
-
City of Ottawa claims credit record will be corrected if old fines are paid
The City of Ottawa says the debt collection agency it contracted to recover tens of millions of dollars in unpaid debt has confirmed that if residents who recently took a hit to their credit scores pay up, their credit report will be corrected.
-
Six people facing charges related to dangerous drug trafficking in Pembroke, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Pembroke, Ont. says six people are facing charges related to dangerous drug trafficking following the execution of search warrants at two apartments on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Legault to ask Trudeau for full immigration powers
On Friday, Premier François Legault will ask his federal counterpart Justin Trudeau to transfer all immigration powers to Quebec.
-
Documents show more companies, performers owed money by Just for Laughs
Documents made public by an insolvency trustee show Montreal comedy festival Just for Laughs and affiliated companies owe millions of dollars in unpaid debts beyond what was included in a court filing last week.
-
'That's news to me': Montreal man gets letter from Quebec government saying he's legally dead
After returning home from an extended vacation in Costa Rica, a Montreal man got the surprise of the lifetime in the mail — the Quebec government thinks he's dead.
Toronto
-
'It's going to be crazy:' Niagara Falls mayor says city preparing for up to 1 million visitors for solar eclipse
The mayor of Niagara Falls says the city expects to attract the biggest crowd in its history on April 8 when upwards of a million visitors show up to watch the full solar eclipse.
-
Video shows individual in handcuffs after woman found dead in Scarborough home
Homicide detectives have been called in after a woman was found dead in her unit at a housing complex in Scarborough early Thursday.
-
'There are better ways:' Toronto police issue statement after officer tells residents to leave car keys near front door amid home invasions
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on preventing home invasions.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton police identify remains of 29-year-old man found in city landfill
Police have identified human remains discovered Monday in a Fredericton landfill as 29-year-old Sterling Hunter of Fredericton.
-
Suspect who tried to flee police in lake arrested: N.S. RCMP
A 39-year-old man is all wet after he allegedly tried to flee Nova Scotia RCMP by swimming in Lake William.
-
Final person sleeping rough at Halifax’s Grand Parade encampment leaves
The last person sleeping rough at the Grand Parade encampment has left for an indoor housing option, according to the Halifax Regional Municipality.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed bills aim to crack down on sex offenders and false intimate images in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is proposing tougher anti-crime measures in two bills now before the legislature.
-
Winnipeg police looking for man believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who is believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins at a Winnipeg business.
-
'It's alarming': Spike in rental prices concerning for low-income housing advocates
A new report on the rental market in Canada shows Winnipeg had one of the highest jumps in the cost of one-bedroom rent year-over-year - a stat that is concerning for some low-income housing advocates.
Calgary
-
Supreme Court will not hear appeal of Calgary man who killed five people
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Thursday it will not hear an appeal from Matthew de Grood to acquire more freedoms while under psychiatric care.
-
Provincial police legislation introduced; government says it won't replace RCMP
The Alberta government has introduced legislation to elevate its sheriff service department into a new stand-alone police force.
-
Adorable addition to southern Alberta ski resort
Castle Mountain Resort, near Pincher Creek, has a new four-legged friend hitting the slopes.
Edmonton
-
City of Edmonton reaches tentative deal with workers' union, avoiding strike
A deal was struck between the union representing some 5,000 City of Edmonton and Edmonton Public Library employees and the city on Thursday.
-
Edmonton man charged with killing 72-year-old father
An Edmonton man has been charged with the death of his father after allegedly assaulting him at his downtown home on Monday.
-
Edmonton businesses sling sweet and savoury treats for International Pi Day
Edmonton bakeries were busy Thursday serving up a classic treat in honour of a well-known and widely used mathematical symbol.
Regina
-
Highway 39 crash near Rouleau, Sask., Wednesday was a 10 vehicle pileup: RCMP
One person was seriously injured in what RCMP said was a 10 vehicle pileup on Highway 39 near Rouleau, Sask., on Wednesday morning.
-
Sask. teachers call for a referee to end contract stalemate, province not interested
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is calling for binding arbitration to put an end to its five-month stalemate with the government.
-
Sask. NDP say province used FOI 'loophole' to avoid disclosing physician, specialist numbers
According to the NDP, the province is not making The Medical Services Branch Statistical Report widely available and is instead delaying the public release of the report.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers call for a referee to end contract stalemate, province not interested
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is calling for binding arbitration to put an end to its five-month stalemate with the government.
-
Sask. RCMP say 66-year-old Kinistino man died in crash on Highway 3
A 66-year-old man from Kinistino is dead after a car collided with a pick-up truck on Highway 3 at the intersection with Tower Road, RCMP said.
-
This Saskatoon senior is getting priced out of the rental market
A Saskatoon senior living in a rental apartment is wondering why his monthly rent is drastically rising in a few months.
Vancouver
-
Homicide team investigating suspicious death near University of British Columbia
B.C.'s homicide team is investigating a suspicious death that happened near the University of British Columbia late Wednesday night.
-
B.C. boy, 9, has memorized pi to 2,030 digits
Nine-year-old Lucas Mason Yao loves the Vancouver Canucks, his pet bunny Chomp and pi, the mathematical constant that's celebrated every March 14 around the world.
-
Vancouver gas prices could top $2/L next week, analyst predicts
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver could soon top $2 per litre for the first time since early October, according to an analyst.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. law will allow province to sue social media companies, other 'wrongdoers' for health costs
The British Columbia government has introduced proposed legislation to recover health-related costs from alleged 'wrongdoers,' including social-media giants.
-
B.C. boy, 9, has memorized pi to 2,030 digits
Nine-year-old Lucas Mason Yao loves the Vancouver Canucks, his pet bunny Chomp and pi, the mathematical constant that's celebrated every March 14 around the world.
-
Small crocodilian named Javier finds new home in B.C. after being seized by authorities
A small reptile from the alligator family – now named Javier – was recently seized as part of a wildlife trafficking investigation and has found a new home in B.C.