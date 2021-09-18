Police seize fentanyl, cocaine in Orillia drug bust

Barrie -

Four people face several drug-related charges after a drug bust at an Orillia residence earlier this week.

According to police, officers executed the search warrant at a home located on Barrie Road just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say all four of the accused, a 19-year-old and two 20-year-olds, all from Orillia and a 34-year-old from Ramara, were arrested in a hotel parking lot just before officers executed the warrant.

#OPPStreetCrime executed a search warrant in #Orillia, netting over 380 g of cocaine (street value over $35,000) and $70,000 cash. Four people were charged with numerous drug related offences. #OrilliaOPP #OrilliaCMU pic.twitter.com/gMBHJ7iJpQ — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 18, 2021

As a result, police seized more than 350 grams of cocaine with a street value of more than $35,000, a small amount of fentanyl and over $70,000 in Canadian currency.