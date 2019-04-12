

CTV Barrie





More of the highly-toxic blue fentanyl has been removed off the streets of Owen Sound on Thursday.

Police say they were conducting a patrol downtown at approximately 2:30 p.m. when they saw a man wanted on two arrest warrants exit a rental vehicle.

Upon arrest, police found the 39-year-old Hanover man in possession of blue fentanyl. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and breach of his probation order.

A search of the vehicle was also conducted where police say the driver, a 35-year-old Southampton man - who was out on bail – in possession of several illegal knives.

He was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and failure to comply with his recognizance and undertaking.

Both men are still in police custody awaiting bail hearings.