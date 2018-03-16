

CTV Barrie





Police are searching for a female suspect who they say fled from the scene of a stabbing in Barrie on this morning.



According to police, a man was stabbed in the calf near the Barrie bus terminal around 6:45 this morning.

The suspect stole his cell phone and wallet and then fled the scene on foot.



The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Barrie Police.