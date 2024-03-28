Police seek to identify driver accused in road rage and assault in Bradford

Police are looking for witnesses to an alleged road rage and assault in Bradford.

South Simcoe police say an incident of road rage escalated to an assault on Meadowhawk Trail on Wednesday around the noon hour.

They say the accused was driving a silver Jeep and fled the scene before officers arrived.

The other individual involved suffered minor injuries.

Police are asking residents in the area to review surveillance video for any activity that could help identify the suspect.

"The safety and well-being of our community remains a top priority, and collaborative efforts between the public and the police are key," the service stated in a release.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the investigating officer at 905-775-3311 or via email.