Barrie police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store on Friday.

Police say a man walked into the store in the east end of the city just before 8 p.m. and immediately went behind the counter, showing the employee a weapon and demanding money.

According to police, the suspect obtained cash and cigarettes before fleeing from the store.

The accused is described as being a light-skinned man more than 6-feet tall with a thin to medium build.

He was wearing a green camouflage hoody, black track pants, and white FILA high top shoes.

Police say his face was covered with a black and white patterned bandana or scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police.