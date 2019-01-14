Featured
Police search for suspect in alleged armed robbery
Suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Barrie, Ont. on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 (Courtesy: Barrie Police)
Published Monday, January 14, 2019
Last Updated Monday, January 14, 2019 12:21PM EST
Barrie police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store on Friday.
Police say a man walked into the store in the east end of the city just before 8 p.m. and immediately went behind the counter, showing the employee a weapon and demanding money.
According to police, the suspect obtained cash and cigarettes before fleeing from the store.
The accused is described as being a light-skinned man more than 6-feet tall with a thin to medium build.
He was wearing a green camouflage hoody, black track pants, and white FILA high top shoes.
Police say his face was covered with a black and white patterned bandana or scarf.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police.