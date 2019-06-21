

Craig Momney , CTV Barrie





Provincial police have renewed search efforts in Honey Harbour for a Thornbury man who has been missing for eight months.

“Members of the OPP emergency response team and canine members are searching the area, doing a follow up search,” said Const. Dave Hobson.

Eric Spencer, 60, was last seen on October 17, 2018 shortly before 7 p.m. on Honey Harbour Road.

Officers received a call from a resident who said Spencer left his vehicle on their property and failed to return for it.

In October, police searched the area of South Bay Road and Honey Harbour Road using their emergency response unit, K-9 units, and an OPP helicopter.

The search was scaled back days later.

Officers began their search on Thursday and continued into evening, hoping to find any clues of Spencer's whereabouts.

"We’re just looking at some new areas. We’re also researching some of the areas that we were previously in. the case is still open, so it’s an ongoing search, we haven't closed the file," said Jeff Nicholas with the Emergency Response Team.

While police are determined to find any evidence that can help solve Spencer's disappearance, they admit the chances they find him alive are slim.

"Unless he was held up in a cottage or something like that, if he's in the bush, he probably wouldn't be alive at this time," said Nicholas.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.