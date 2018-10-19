Featured
Search continues for missing man in the Georgian Bay area
Eric Spencer, 60, of Thornbury, Ont. as seen in this undated photo. (OPP/Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 1:33PM EDT
Provincial Police have resumed a search for 60-year-old Eric Spencer who went missing on Wednesday in Georgian Bay Township.
Police say the Thornbury man was last seen at South Bay Road and Honey Harbour Road.
Officers received a call from a resident who said Spencer left his vehicle on their property and failed to return for it.
Police are conducting a search on the ground with the help of the K-9 unit, and in the air with the OPP helicopter.
Eric Spencer has green eyes, light brown hair, and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, grey sweatshirt, beige pants, and a red baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP.