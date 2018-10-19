

CTV Barrie





Provincial Police have resumed a search for 60-year-old Eric Spencer who went missing on Wednesday in Georgian Bay Township.

Police say the Thornbury man was last seen at South Bay Road and Honey Harbour Road.

Officers received a call from a resident who said Spencer left his vehicle on their property and failed to return for it.

Police are conducting a search on the ground with the help of the K-9 unit, and in the air with the OPP helicopter.

Eric Spencer has green eyes, light brown hair, and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, grey sweatshirt, beige pants, and a red baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP.