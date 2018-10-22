

CTV Barrie





The search for a missing man in Georgian Bay Township has been scaled back by police.

Eric Spencer, 60, of Thornbury was last seen on October 17 shortly before 7 p.m. on Honey Harbour Road.

Police searched the area of South Bay Road and Honey Harbour Road using their emergency response unit, K-9 units, and an OPP helicopter.

Police say they will turn their efforts to using other investigative techniques to try to locate Spencer.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.