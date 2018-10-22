Featured
Search for missing man scaled back: police
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 12:50PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 22, 2018 1:13PM EDT
The search for a missing man in Georgian Bay Township has been scaled back by police.
Eric Spencer, 60, of Thornbury was last seen on October 17 shortly before 7 p.m. on Honey Harbour Road.
Police searched the area of South Bay Road and Honey Harbour Road using their emergency response unit, K-9 units, and an OPP helicopter.
Police say they will turn their efforts to using other investigative techniques to try to locate Spencer.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.