Police recover body from lake in Grey Highlands

Officers from the OPP's Grey Bruce detachment are investigating after recovering the body of a missing person from a lake.

Police said a 41-year-old Grey Highlands man was reported missing on Aug. 4, around 9:50 p.m., in the Irish Lake area.

The OPP's underwater search and recovery unit found and removed the deceased man's body from the water the next day, around 11:40 a.m.

Officers are continuing to investigate the man's death and asking anyone with information to come forward.