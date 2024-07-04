Police make arrests after multiple break-ins in Thornbury

Police arrested two men in a string of break-and-enter incidents in Thornbury.

Seven break-ins occurred in May at a commercial property on King Street in Thornbury.

The two men are believed to have gained access to storage lockers and made off with undisclosed items.

The Collingwood, Blue Mountains and Grey County Ontario Provincial Police identified the suspects, which led to their arrests.

A 30-year-old Meaford man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in equipment, obstructing a peace officer, theft under $5,000 and five counts of break and enter.

A 33-year-old Meaford man has also been charged with six counts of break and enter.

Both were held in custody for a bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a future date.