York Regional Police are hoping witnesses to a serious collision in Newmarket on Saturday will come forward.

Police say the crash involving a motorcycle and white Mercedes GLC happened shortly before 10 a.m. in the area of Yonge Street north of David Drive.

The 27-year-old motorcycle driver suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate and would like to speak with anyone who saw the collision or who may have dash cam footage.