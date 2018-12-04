Featured
Police investigating suspicious dog treats in Barrie park
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 12:50PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 4, 2018 12:51PM EST
Police are investigating after a suspicious incident was reported on Monday in Barrie.
A citizen reported finding dog treats scattered along the perimeter of Patterson Park that lead to a larger pile of dog treats and dog food.
Police consulted with the OSPCA and seized the dog treats and food to be examined.
Police believe it was left to harm animals.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.