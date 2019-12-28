BARRIE -- A police investigation is underway following reports of human remains found northeast of Mount Forest.

Provincial police responded to the area of Southgate Road 10 in the Township of Southgate on Christmas Eve.

Along with the Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit; the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, Forensic Identification Services, the Office of the Chief Coroner, and the Criminal Investigation Branch are all assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.