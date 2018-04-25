Featured
Police investigate suspicious fire at Friday Harbour
Investigators can be seen at Friday Harbour in Innisfil, Ont. after a fire on Tuesday, April 25, 2018. (South Simcoe Police)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 2:09PM EDT
A fire at Friday Harbour in Innisfil is considered suspicious.
The fire broke out in a fourth floor condo on Tuesday morning. The unit was still under construction.
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate and says the fire is suspicious. South Simcoe Police is now investigating.
The exact cause of the fire and a damage estimate haven’t been released.